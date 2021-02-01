Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NAT stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $436.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

