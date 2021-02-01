Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

