Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at ATB Capital

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.20.

NPI traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 424,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,594. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8771542 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

