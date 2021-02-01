nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00150705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00265630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038478 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for nOS is nos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.