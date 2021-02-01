NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $1,080,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,114.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $143,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

