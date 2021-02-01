NPCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,837.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NPCoin has a total market cap of $419,447.41 and $1,837.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007612 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 242% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

