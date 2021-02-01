Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.28 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $92.28 million and $10.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00089916 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00354699 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000221 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

