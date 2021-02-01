OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.