OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

