Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,500,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $4,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.