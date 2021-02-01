Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $137.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

