Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 435,435 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,406,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

