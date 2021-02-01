Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

TFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

