Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

