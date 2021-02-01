Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

OXY stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.