OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

