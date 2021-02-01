OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OFS stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $7.39. 95,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

