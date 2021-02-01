OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $3.51 on Major Exchanges

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $5.01 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00010371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og.

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.