Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 6,964 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLLI stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.