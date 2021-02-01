Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.36 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $122.04. 476,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

