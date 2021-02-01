Omnitude Reaches One Day Volume of $1,433.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $40,842.58 and $1,433.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

