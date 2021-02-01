One Day In July LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,358. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,642 shares of company stock worth $103,903,009. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

