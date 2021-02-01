One Day In July LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 9.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $188.88.

