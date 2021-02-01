One Day In July LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.39. 31,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

