One Day In July LLC Sells 21,596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.57. 348,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

