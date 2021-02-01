One Day In July LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $195.62. 114,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,500. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

