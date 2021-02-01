Ontology Trading Down 2.5% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $473.18 million and approximately $137.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

