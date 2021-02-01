Opacity Price Tops $0.0112 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $902,005.50 and approximately $832.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00150460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.