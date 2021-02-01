Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $22.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $20.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Shares of BIIB opened at $282.61 on Monday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Biogen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

