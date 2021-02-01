Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on (RSI) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on (RSI) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get (RSI) alerts:

NYSE:RSI opened at $18.17 on Thursday. (RSI) has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

(RSI) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for (RSI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RSI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.