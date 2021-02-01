Oppenheimer Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of TEL opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

