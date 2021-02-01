Oppenheimer Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.