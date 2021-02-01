Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Opthea alerts:

Shares of OPT stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87. Opthea has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.