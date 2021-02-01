OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 5,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,284. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of OptimumBank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.