Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 111,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.