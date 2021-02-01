Opus Capital Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $94.05.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

