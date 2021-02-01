Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

