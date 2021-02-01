Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 274,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

