Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

