Orbs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00858424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.90 or 0.04372682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.