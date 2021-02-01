Orion Protocol Price Tops $3.38 on Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $57.10 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00010086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00134069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00268306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

