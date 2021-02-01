Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.67-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

