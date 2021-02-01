Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 666.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $$50.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

