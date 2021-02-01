PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells $295,295.28 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,532. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

