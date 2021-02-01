Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 119,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

HPP stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 167.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.