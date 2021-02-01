Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 708,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.80 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

