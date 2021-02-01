Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 148,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,291 shares of company stock worth $4,684,852 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

