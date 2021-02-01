Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NJR stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

