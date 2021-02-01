Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,857 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 460,442 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after buying an additional 415,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after buying an additional 164,194 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

