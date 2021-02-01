Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 15,743 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,645.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

